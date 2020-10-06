WINNIPEG -- A new poll finds Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents are not likely to make changes to their Halloween or Thanksgiving plans this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll, released Tuesday, was conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, and asked Canadians if they were changing their plans for the two holidays due to the pandemic.

When asked if they would let their children go trick-or-treating this year, 60 per cent of those surveyed from Manitoba and Saskatchewan said they would still do it, compared to 40 per cent who said no.

Nationally, 52 per cent of Canadians surveyed said they wouldn't let their children go trick-or-treating, with 48 per cent saying they would.

However, when it comes to distributing candy, Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents won't likely be opening the door to trick-or-treaters. A total of 43 per cent of those responding said they would not open their door for trick-or-treaters, compared to 39 per cent who said they would (18 per cent said they do not usually distribute candy).

With responses from across Canada, 49 per cent said they would not be opening the door for trick-or-treaters, compared to 27 per cent who said they would, with the remaining 24 per cent saying they don't hand out candy.

On the subject of governments stepping in to cancel Halloween, Canadians are divided; 52 per cent of people surveyed saying governments should cancel the event, and 48 per cent saying no.

The numbers are flipped around for Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with 48 per cent of those surveyed saying Halloween should be cancelled.

Respondents were also divided about celebrating Thanksgiving this coming weekend, with 40 per cent of respondents saying the pandemic is causing them to change their plans -- and an equal percentage saying it is not. Another 20 per cent said they don't usually celebrate Thanksgiving in any event.

A total of 46 per cent of Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents will not be making changes for Thanksgiving, with 43 per cent saying they would (11 per cent said they don't celebrate Thanksgiving).

As for the Christmas holiday season, 49 per cent said they'll change their plans, while 44 per cent said they won't. Another eight per cent said they don't usually celebrate that holiday.

Half of those responding from Manitoba and Saskatchewan said they won't change their plans, compared to 42 per cent who will. The remaining eight per cent said they don't celebrate the holidays.

The online poll of 1,523 adult Canadians was conducted Oct. 2 to 4. It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

-with files from The Canadian Press