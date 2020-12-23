WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting 15 new deaths related to COVID-19, along with an increase in new cases on Wednesday.

The news was announced by Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

These deaths bring Manitoba's total death toll to 605 since the pandemic first hit the province in March.

Eight of the deaths are linked to outbreaks at hospitals and care homes across the province.

Nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Winnipeg. Two of the deaths included men in their 40s, one linked to an outbreak at Grace Hospital’s Unit 3 North.

Two more deaths were linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

The death of a man in his 80s was linked to an outbreak at the Park Manor Care Home, and the death of a woman in her 90s was linked to the Oakview Place Personal Care Home outbreak.

The remaining three deaths from Winnipeg were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s. These deaths were not linked to any outbreak.

Two deaths in the Interlake-Eastern health region were reported, including a man in his 70s not linked to an outbreak, and a man in his 80s whose death is linked to the outbreak at Kin place in Oakbank.

Three people from Southern Health died from COVID-19. The death of a woman in her 70s is linked to an outbreak at the Portage District General Hospital Medical Unit in Portage la Prairie, while the death of a man in his 80s is linked to an outbreak at Morris General Hospital. The third death was a man in his 70s, not linked to any outbreak.

The Northern Health Region reported a woman in her 70s has died from COVID-19.

Health officials also announced 201 new cases, a slight increase in the number of cases announced this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, Manitoba reported 167 and 155 new cases, respectively.

The new cases reported on Wednesday include:

15 in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

31 in the Northern health region;

14 in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

23 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and

118 in the Winnipeg health region.

Since March, there have been 23,381 COVID-19 cases in the province.

The five-day test positivity rate is 10.4 per cent in Manitoba, and 10.2 per cent in Winnipeg. A total of 2,208 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total since February to 409,443.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.