WINNIPEG -- The Government of Manitoba announced on Monday that two measures implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect tenants have been extended until Sept. 30.

According to the province, the freeze on rent increases for residential tenants will continue. This means landlords can give notice that they intend to increase the rent, but they can’t charge the higher rate until after Sept. 30.

Non-urgent eviction hearings can also not be scheduled until after Sept. 30. Residential landlords will only be permitted to evict tenants for health and safety reasons, not because they haven’t paid rent.

The province is reminding Manitobans that they are still expected to pay their full rent on time. If this isn’t possible, they need to work with landlords to create a payment schedule and agree to the necessary terms.

Landlords cannot issue late fees to tenants if they don’t pay their rent during this time.

The Manitoba government initially announced these measures in March.