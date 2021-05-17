WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 964 new cases of COVID-19 in the province – 430 on Saturday and 534 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases to 4,440 and the five-day test positivity rate to 12.3 per cent.

Manitoba health officials also reported eight more deaths related to COVID-19, five of which were linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

These deaths bring the province’s death toll to 1,010.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45,149 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province does not provide new data on variants of concern on Mondays.

This is a developing story. More details to come.