Advertisement
Manitoba's top doctor to give COVID-19 update after days of double-digit deaths
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, listen to a media question during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor will be holding a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. CTV News will live-stream this event. You can watch it live here.
This update comes after days of Roussin announcing deaths related to COVID-19 in the double digits, including the death of a boy under the age of 10.
"These people are more than statistics. They are parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters and now a child," Shared Health's Lanette Siragusa said on Monday,
The province has reported deaths related to COVID-19 every single day for the past 41 days.
The deadly trend continued on Monday when Roussin reported 11 more people had died related to COVID-19, along with 343 new cases of the virus.
As of Monday, the province had 16,825 total cases of COVID-19, and has reported 312 deaths.
This story will be updated.