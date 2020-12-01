WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor will be holding a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. CTV News will live-stream this event. You can watch it live here.

This update comes after days of Roussin announcing deaths related to COVID-19 in the double digits, including the death of a boy under the age of 10.

"These people are more than statistics. They are parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters and now a child," Shared Health's Lanette Siragusa said on Monday,

The province has reported deaths related to COVID-19 every single day for the past 41 days.

The deadly trend continued on Monday when Roussin reported 11 more people had died related to COVID-19, along with 343 new cases of the virus.

As of Monday, the province had 16,825 total cases of COVID-19, and has reported 312 deaths.

This story will be updated.