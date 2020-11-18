WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor is warning businesses of phone calls where people are pretending to be him.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer said he has heard that several businesses have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be him who said they must close because of the public health orders.

"I'm certainly not calling businesses and telling them anything of this nature," Roussin said on Wednesday.

He said if people receive similar calls, they should call Health Links to follow up for further information.

This comes after Roussin warned Manitobans about false information related to COVID-19 spreading online.

He said people should only be getting their information about COVID-19 from trusted sources such as the province's website.

"I think there's big work out there trying to convince people that this just isn't important," Roussin said.

"I think it's very clear that our hospitals are reaching capacity, we continue to have to expand our ICU capacity, and we won't be able to do that forever. We need to change these numbers."

Health officials announced 400 new cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police about the calls.