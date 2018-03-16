

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba school boards have overwhelmingly voted against lobbying the provincial government to make vaccines mandatory for all children going to school.

The motion was put forward by the Brandon School Division at the Manitoba School Boards Association annual conference.

Linda Ross, chair of Brandon School Division's board of trustees, had said she was concerned because there are an increasing number of parents choosing not to vaccinate their kids.

She said that puts other students and the larger community at risk.

It's the second time the division has unsuccessfully put forward a motion about vaccinations.

The health minister's office says in a statement that educating people about the importance of immunizations is more effective than mandatory vaccinations.