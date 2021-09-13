Manitoba school division drafts vaccine policy for extracurricular activities

The draft policy received first reading by the Louis Riel School Division Board of Trustees on Sept. 7, and is aimed at ensuring successful return to in-school learning and to mitigate the risk of a fourth wave of the pandemic. (File Image: Shutterstock) The draft policy received first reading by the Louis Riel School Division Board of Trustees on Sept. 7, and is aimed at ensuring successful return to in-school learning and to mitigate the risk of a fourth wave of the pandemic. (File Image: Shutterstock)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island