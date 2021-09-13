Manitoba school division drafts vaccine policy for extracurricular activities
The Louis Riel School Division announced a draft policy that would require eligible students participating in extracurricular activities to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo mandatory testing.
Division Superintendent Christian Michalik gave details on the draft policy in an email to parents Monday.
He said the draft policy received first reading by the LRSD Board of Trustees on Sept. 7, and is aimed at ensuring successful return to in-school learning and to mitigate the risk of a fourth wave of the pandemic.
The policy specifies that in order to participate in extracurricular activities, a student born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Parents or guardians have to disclose and provide proof of student vaccination status prior to the student engaging in the activity.
Alternatively, students in that age group would have to be tested at a Province of Manitoba site 48 hours before the activity and provide the results to the school, with consent of a parent or caregiver.
The email said once rapid test kits are available to the division, testing could occur before the activity.
According to Michalik, now that students are back in school, the feedback process on the draft policy will happen at a local level. This means school administrators will connect with parent advisory councils, student leadership groups and staff committees this week to get feedback on the draft policy.
"The Board of Trustees will review the feedback before considering the policy for a second reading on Sept. 21," the email said.
A potential third reading would then happen on Oct. 5 and if the draft policy is adopted, it would take effect immediately.
In the meantime, Michalik said all extracurricular activities must adhere to current LRSD policies and strategies. A list of current fall sports guidelines can be found here.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 12:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh's recent dip in support might indicate NDP supporters swinging to Liberals: Nanos
With only one more week left to go in the election campaign, a recent dip in support for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh could indicate that some of his party’s supporters are swinging to the Liberals, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
U.S., international scientists say COVID-19 vaccines do not currently 'show a need for boosting'
The current evidence on COVID-19 vaccines does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now, according to an international group of vaccine scientists, including some from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization.
LIVE @ 3 | B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses
B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.
Amherst, N.S. family of six killed in Cumberland County trailer fire
A six-person family from Amherst, N.S., has died in a trailer fire that occurred Sunday evening in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.
Retired Toronto detective who cracked 'girl in the suitcase murder' reveals what led to arrest
The retired Toronto homicide detective who solved the horrific 'girl in the suitcase murder' says he's still haunted by the abuse that ultimately led to her death and maybe that of her younger brother.
A man died after he couldn't get a cardiac ICU bed in 43 U.S. hospitals due to pandemic, family says
A cardiac patient from Alabama died in a Mississippi hospital about 320 kilometres from his home because there were no cardiac ICU beds at dozens of other hospitals due to COVID-19, his daughter says.
RCMP in Labrador conclude death of Inuk activist Diem Saunders not criminal
Police in Labrador say the death last week of Inuk activist Diem Saunders, formerly Delilah Saunders, was not suspicious.
Tories promise new parents on leave could earn up to $1,000 without losing EI benefit
The federal Conservatives are promising to let new parents earn up to $1,000 per month without it affecting their maternity or parental leave payments.
Saskatoon
-
Two injured in crash involving semi and bus southwest of Saskatoon
A crash involving a school bus and a semi southwest of Saskatoon has left two people injured.
-
Saskatoon passes threshold of 1,000 active cases as COVID-19 surge continues
For the first time since December, there are more than 1,000 recorded active COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon area.
-
Unmarked graves at Regina residential school getting permanent markers
Orange markers have been donated by Pasqua First Nation to the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) Commemorative Association to identify the graves located in the cemetery.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 420 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 3 more deaths
Saskatchewan confirmed 420 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the second time in three days the province has added more than 400 new cases.
-
Unmarked graves at Regina residential school getting permanent markers
Orange markers have been donated by Pasqua First Nation to the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) Commemorative Association to identify the graves located in the cemetery.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
Calgary
-
Protest against 'medical tyranny' set to be held outside Calgary hospital
A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses is holding protests outside hospitals, including Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre, across Canada Monday.
-
More Alberta surgeries to be cancelled as medical staff moved to cover COVID-19 hospitalizations
For the second week in Alberta, scheduled surgeries are being cancelled because of a shortage of hospital staff.
-
Final day of federal election advance voting, tight races expected in 2 Calgary ridings
Monday is the final day for eligible voters to cast their ballots before the advance polling stations close.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to report weekend COVID-19 data Monday afternoon
Alberta will report three days' worth of COVID-19 data online on Monday afternoon.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses
B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.
Toronto
-
Ontario schools report 189 active COVID-19 cases; one school is already shut down
Just five days into the school year for most of the province, schools are reporting 189 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, dozens of classes are self-isolating at home and one school is completely closed..
-
'Cowardly' anti-vaccine protesters warned by Ontario officials ahead of planned demonstration
A group of anti-vaccine protesters who are planning a demonstration outside one of Toronto’s busiest hospitals are being warned yet again not to harass health-care workers.
-
Ontario logs 600 new COVID-19 cases as province reaches new vaccine milestone
Six hundred new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ontario on Monday as officials mark a new vaccine milestone in the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 14
Quebec is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as 14 new hospitalizations.
-
Man shot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A man was shot Sunday evening in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in what police are calling an attempted murder.
-
Three people injured after stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG
Two women and one man were injured by a sharp object in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Sunday afternoon, on Goyer St. near Hudson Ave.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor says police ready to respond to hospital protest if necessary
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is asking those who plan to protest in front of the Ottawa Hospital Monday to respect essential services and he is warning that police are ready to respond, if necessary.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa rise above 400
Ottawa Public Health says another 52 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is above 400.
-
Police looking for suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in Carlington
Police said in a release that a 15-year-old girl was with a small group of friends in the area of Laperriere Avenue and Cavan Street at around 8:30 a.m. last Friday when a stranger approached and sexually assaulted her.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario logs 600 new COVID-19 cases as province reaches new vaccine milestone
Six hundred new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ontario on Monday as officials mark a new vaccine milestone in the province.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
-
Temiskaming OPP investigates assault with a baseball bat
One person is facing charges following reports of an assault in Temiskaming Shores on Sunday evening.
Atlantic
-
Amherst, N.S. family of six killed in Cumberland County trailer fire
A six-person family from Amherst, N.S., has died in a trailer fire that occurred Sunday evening in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.
-
Several P.E.I. schools to close after COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Charlottetown elementary school
In-person classes at several P.E.I. schools will be cancelled this week after health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Charlottetown.
-
RCMP in Labrador conclude death of Inuk activist Diem Saunders not criminal
Police in Labrador say the death last week of Inuk activist Diem Saunders, formerly Delilah Saunders, was not suspicious.
Kitchener
-
Ontario logs 600 new COVID-19 cases as province reaches new vaccine milestone
Six hundred new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ontario on Monday as officials mark a new vaccine milestone in the province.
-
Waterloo Region staff must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 27
Staff working for the Region of Waterloo will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status before the end of this month.
-
Trial begins for former Kitchener neurologist facing multiple sexual assault charges
A trial is underway for a former Kitchener neurologist facing dozens of sexual assault charges.
Vancouver
-
Employees in B.C. long-term care, assisted living facilities must now have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine
As of Monday, all employees of long-term care and assisted living facilities in B.C. are required to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Another protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system planned in Vancouver
Another protest is expected in Vancouver on the day the province's vaccine card system comes into effect.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses
B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update
British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the province’s COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Fairy Creek injunction battle heading back to BC Supreme Court this week
The ongoing battle over blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on Vancouver Island is heading back to BC Supreme Court this week.
-
BC SPCA seeks donations to help care for orphaned mink found on Vancouver Island
The BC SPCA's Wild ARC facility in Metchosin, B.C. is seeking donations to help care for a baby mink that was found alone on Vancouver Island.