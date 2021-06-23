WINNIPEG -- More Manitobans can book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the eligibility will expand again on Thursday.

The province announced on Wednesday that people who received their first dose on or before May 31 can now book their second dose appointments.

The province said the eligibility will expand again on Thursday, meaning people who received their first dose on or before June 6 can book the second dose beginning at 11:45 a.m.

According to the province, as of Wednesday 71.6 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older have received one vaccine dose, while 28.8 per cent have received both doses.

All Manitobans 12 and older can book a first-dose vaccine appointment, though appointments for Pfizer doses are generally not available due to a supply slow down.

The province has encouraged Manitobans 18 and older to get Moderna as their second dose if it is available to them.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.