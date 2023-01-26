Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation.
Everyone with a net family income of less than $175,000 last year will be eligible, Premier Heather Stefanson said in a release Thursday announcing details of the Carbon Tax Relief Fund.
Single people are to get $225 and couples will receive $375.
"Last fall, we pledged to continue to help Manitobans as help was needed," said Stefanson.
"Given the cost shock Manitobans are facing this winter from the federal carbon tax and other related increases, we believe Manitobans need our support again now."
The Opposition New Democrats say the Progressive Conservative government is trying to buy votes in advance of an election slated for Oct. 3.
The government sent out a first round of cheques last fall that was limited to low-income seniors and families with children under 18.
The cost of the new program is $200 million -- more than double that of the first round.
"Our initial affordability package focused on helping families with children address back-to-school costs and seniors with fixed or low incomes address inflation-related challenges," said Stefanson.
"Our new Carbon Tax Relief Fund will broaden access to support almost every Manitoban who has to drive to work, take their kids to activities or go out to buy groceries."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 26, 2023.
