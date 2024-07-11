Flin Flon on evacuation standby

Residents of a northern city are being asked to prepare emergency kits as a wildfire continues to burn nearby.

The City of Flin Flon has put its residents on an evacuation standby as emergency crews fight a wildfire five kilometers north of Creighton, Sask. That fire is considered not contained by the Province of Saskatchewan.

It said in a social media statement two water bombers have been called in. It’s asking residents not to fly drones near the city’s airport and boats and watercraft to stay clear of planes around Amisk Lake.

Residents are being asked to prepare emergency kits in case they need to evacuate.

The city emphasized it has not issued an evacuation alert or order.