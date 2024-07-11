Winnipeg roads buckling under extreme heat
It’s no secret Winnipeg is in the midst of a heat wave – and the soaring temperatures are causing concrete to buckle.
Pictures posted on Facebook Thursday showed pavement on Sturgeon Road near Centreport buckling upwards.
Northbound Kenaston Boulevard, between Commerce Drive and Rothwell Road, also saw heat-related heaving on Wednesday evening.
Both roads have since been fixed.
The extreme heat caused the road on Sturgeon Road near Centreport to buckle on July 10, 2024. (Jean Moor/Facebook)
A City of Winnipeg spokesperson told CTV News municipalities do see a higher risk of concrete malfunction when temperatures reach “heat-warning” levels.
“We are paying close attention to the condition of our concrete-surface roads particularly and have crews on standby throughout the weekend to address any issues that may arise,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Meantime, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is dealing with heat-related road buckling in a few areas outside of Winnipeg.
In an email, a provincial spokesperson told CTV News it includes a section of PTH 59 near the Red River Floodway, PTH 7 north of the Perimeter, as well as on the east Perimeter.
“Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and be vigilant in extreme heat.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
Biden forcefully declares he's staying in re-election race in major news conference
U.S. President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference Thursday to deliver a forceful defence of his foreign and domestic policies, and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years even as he flubbed a reference to Donald Trump in one of his first answers.
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Oilers star engaged to marry girlfriend after proposal in Spain
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed marriage to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Traffic stop in Chamberlain, Sask. sees 75 tickets issued on first day
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
-
Three people charged in connection to Regina's 3rd homicide of 2024
Three people, including the subject of a Canada-wide-warrant, have been arrested in connection to Regina's third homicide of the year.
-
'Valuable information for cyber criminals': Expert weighs in on recent cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban as uncontained wildfires spread in the north
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
-
Crop report shows good progress across most of Saskatchewan
After a cool, wet June, Saskatchewan farmers are watching their fields closely now as pockets that were drowning have started to dry out.
-
'Valuable information for cyber criminals': Expert weighs in on recent cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
Edmonton
-
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
-
Pickled poutine, donut grilled cheese and eel omurice waiting to be eaten at K-Days
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
-
Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
Calgary
-
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
-
Defence calls Coutts murder-conspiracy trial 'un-Canadian,' accuses RCMP of lying
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
-
Violent Calgary assault leaves victim unconscious, suspects sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a brutal assault in the downtown core last month that left one man with serious injuries.
Toronto
-
Number of Ontarians without family doctor reaches 2.5 million, college says
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
-
One person in hospital after falling 30 to 40 feet from ride at Canada's Wonderland: paramedics
One person has been hospitalized after falling 30 to 40 feet from a ride at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
Wine Rack says it is seeing 'surge in traffic,' record sales amid ongoing LCBO strike
Wine Rack stores across Ontario are seeing 'record sales' amid the ongoing LCBO strike, the company said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
-
Restaurants struggling as LCBO strike nears one week
It's nearly a week into the LCBO strike and restaurants are feeling the effects. Many are struggling to stay stocked with alcohol in order to be able to offer full menus.
-
Ottawa police officer fires anti-riot weapon at hospitalized man, Ontario SIU investigating
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating what led to the discharge of an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 26-year-old man in a hospital in Ottawa Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
F1 terrasse fiasco: Montreal fire inspectors reinstated
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
-
Montreal sponge parks soak up the storm
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
Atlantic
-
Flooding reported in multiple N.S. counties
Drivers are being warned to avoid certain roads in Kings County, N.S., due to flooding Thursday evening.
-
New designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless 'completely nuts,' premier says
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
-
Labatt’s Halifax brewery stops beer production for disaster relief water program
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
Vancouver
-
Pit bull cross that mauled man, killed cat must be euthanized, B.C. court rules
A dog with a history of attacking animals and people – leaving one cat dead and one man with life-altering injuries – must be euthanized, a B.C. court has ruled.
-
Growing number of unpaid medical bills at Metro Vancouver hospitals
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
-
Free festivals and sweet sounds: Things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
With another beautiful summer weekend in the forecast, here are some special events to check out around Metro Vancouver over the next few days.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley wineries off to promising start for grape growing
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
-
B.C. waters now home to Canada's largest marine protected area
First Nations along British Columbia's coast have announced with the Canadian government the designation of the country's largest marine protected area.
Kelowna
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
Anger with drug use, homelessness draws crowd to Timmins event
The advocacy group Voices of Timmins staged a rally at Hollinger Park on Wednesday evening to call for action on crime, homelessness and public drug use.
-
Cage ‘unavailable’ at Vale mine Wednesday, workers not brought to surface until Thursday
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
Barrie
-
$12M road project faces backlash over planned removal of dozens of trees
Collingwood residents opposed to a water main reconstruction project that would remove three dozen trees have rallied and signed an online petition in hopes of stopping it from moving forward.
-
Barrie receives most rainfall in Ontario in 24 hours from Beryl's remnants
Tropical storm Beryl may have weakened considerably by the time it reached southern Ontario on Wednesday, but it still produced significant rainfall.
-
Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
-
Erin, Ont. man competes with best friend on the Amazing Race Canada
John Ferguson is back in his hometown of Erin, Ont. after competing in season 10 of the Amazing Race Canada on CTV.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Woman rescued from the Thames River
London Fire Department crews made a water rescue Thursday evening.
-
Millions announced to close transportation gap for Londoners travelling through SOHO
London will soon close a gap in the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Wellington Street and Maitland Street that currently forces cyclists onto busy neighbourhood streets.
-
How is the LCBO strike affecting small-town convenience outlets?
There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.