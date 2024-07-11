Winnipeg roads buckling under extreme heat

It’s no secret Winnipeg is in the midst of a heat wave – and the soaring temperatures are causing concrete to buckle.

Pictures posted on Facebook Thursday showed pavement on Sturgeon Road near Centreport buckling upwards.

Northbound Kenaston Boulevard, between Commerce Drive and Rothwell Road, also saw heat-related heaving on Wednesday evening.

Both roads have since been fixed.

The extreme heat caused the road on Sturgeon Road near Centreport to buckle on July 10, 2024. (Jean Moor/Facebook)

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson told CTV News municipalities do see a higher risk of concrete malfunction when temperatures reach “heat-warning” levels.

“We are paying close attention to the condition of our concrete-surface roads particularly and have crews on standby throughout the weekend to address any issues that may arise,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Meantime, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is dealing with heat-related road buckling in a few areas outside of Winnipeg.

In an email, a provincial spokesperson told CTV News it includes a section of PTH 59 near the Red River Floodway, PTH 7 north of the Perimeter, as well as on the east Perimeter.

“Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and be vigilant in extreme heat.”