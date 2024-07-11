Winnipeg house explosion not criminal: police

Winnipeg police says the explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood was non-criminal in nature.

A spokesperson for the police service said the major crimes unit determined the Camrose Bay incident to be non-criminal.

On the specific cause of the explosion, the spokesperson directed CTV News to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

CTV News has asked for a response from the WFPS.

On June 26, 2024, the house exploded leaving only the foundation standing, while damaging nearby properties.

No one was home in the house at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.