Winnipeg house explosion not criminal: police
Winnipeg police says the explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood was non-criminal in nature.
A spokesperson for the police service said the major crimes unit determined the Camrose Bay incident to be non-criminal.
On the specific cause of the explosion, the spokesperson directed CTV News to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
CTV News has asked for a response from the WFPS.
On June 26, 2024, the house exploded leaving only the foundation standing, while damaging nearby properties.
No one was home in the house at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
WATCH LIVE Biden faces big press conference, flubs 'Putin' for 'Zelenskyy' in praising Ukraine leader
U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to run for re-election faced crucial tests Thursday as he prepared for questions at a highly anticipated press conference and his team met privately with skeptical senators on Capitol Hill.
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Oilers star engaged to marry girlfriend after proposal in Spain
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed marriage to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
Relief and closure for victims' families in wake of Winnipeg serial killer's conviction
A celebration erupted from a Winnipeg courtroom, spilled onto the front steps of the courthouse and throughout downtown minutes after a judge found serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty.
Much of Canada under weather advisories due to high heat, heavy rain, smoky skies
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for 10 of the country's provinces and territories. Here's where warnings are in effect.
Regina
-
Three people charged in connection to Regina's 3rd homicide of 2024
Three people, including the subject of a Canada-wide-warrant, have been arrested in connection to Regina's third homicide of the year.
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' receives outpouring of support after return to hospital
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
-
'Testament to the depth of the room': Riders' defence prepared to keep rolling in wake of injuries
When the Roughriders take to the field this week they will be without two defensive linemen in Charbel Dabire and Christian Albright.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban as uncontained wildfires spread in the north
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
-
Canada Revenue Agency order to seize Saskatchewan carbon levy money unusual, experts say
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
-
Saskatoon says construction on first bus rapid transit stations begins this summer
Saskatoon city administrators say construction is set to begin on 14 of the first bus rapid transit (BRT) stations this year, and they’re pitching councillors on a name for the service — Link.
Edmonton
-
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
-
Pickled poutine, donut grilled cheese and eel omurice waiting to be eaten at K-Days
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
-
'That animal is in danger of dying': How to protect pets from summer heat
As many parts of Alberta are setting temperature records, officials are reminding people that pets need protection from the heat too.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary proceeding cautiously with water restrictions as demand rises during heat wave
Calgary is proceeding cautiously with its outdoor water restrictions, as hot temperatures lead to higher water use throughout the city.
-
Violent Calgary assault leaves victim unconscious, suspects sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a brutal assault in the downtown core last month that left one man with serious injuries.
Toronto
-
Thousands of Toronto utility bills impacted due to failing water meter transmission units
The City of Toronto will be replacing all of its water meter transmission units (MTU) after roughly 141,000 devices unexpectedly failed, causing some customers to receive utility bills that are double or even triple what they’re used to paying.
-
Wine Rack says it is seeing 'surge in traffic,' record sales amid ongoing LCBO strike
Wine Rack stores across Ontario are seeing 'record sales' amid the ongoing LCBO strike, the company said Thursday.
-
Driver was going nearly triple the speed limit when he ran red light, causing deadly collision in Scarborough: SIU
A 19-year-old driver sped through a red light at 133 km/h, causing a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough in March, the province's police watchdog has found.
Ottawa
-
Recent Bank of Canada interest rate cut has not sparked homebuyer demand
When Denis Dignard recently put his home up for sale just outside of Ottawa, he was excited the Bank of Canada was dropping its key interest rate for the first time in over four years.
-
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
-
Two-vehicle collision seriously injures woman in south Ottawa
Ottawa Paramedic Service says one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision south Ottawa Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
F1 terrasse fiasco: Montreal fire inspectors reinstated
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
-
Montreal sponge parks soak up the storm
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
Atlantic
-
New designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless 'completely nuts,' premier says
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
-
Labatt’s Halifax brewery stops beer production for disaster relief water program
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
-
N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
Vancouver
-
Growing number of unpaid medical bills at Metro Vancouver hospitals
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
-
Repairs to Merritt, B.C.'s water system could take 'significant time': officials
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being warned that repairs to a pump station could take "significant time" and are being urged to continue to restrict non-essential water use while the situation is being assessed.
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley wineries off to promising start for grape growing
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
-
-
B.C. waters now home to Canada's largest marine protected area
First Nations along British Columbia's coast have announced with the Canadian government the designation of the country's largest marine protected area.
Kelowna
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
-
Barrie
-
Barrie receives most rainfall in Ontario in 24 hours from Beryl's remnants
Tropical storm Beryl may have weakened considerably by the time it reached southern Ontario on Wednesday, but it still produced significant rainfall.
-
Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
-
Here's what you need to know about blue-green algae
Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Kitchener, Ont. man after 130 kg of drugs seized
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
London
-
Millions announced to close transportation gap for Londoners travelling through SOHO
London will soon close a gap in the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Wellington Street and Maitland Street that currently forces cyclists onto busy neighbourhood streets.
-
How is the LCBO strike affecting small-town convenience outlets?
There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.
-
Police believe witnesses in Holmesville murder have yet to come forward
In a statement from Huron OPP on Thursday, investigators said that they believe two individuals may have information which would help investigators, but have not yet come forward.