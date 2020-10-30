WINNIPEG -- In a surge never before seen in Manitoba, the province has announced 480 new cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, a grim prediction made by Dr. Brent Roussin came true – Manitoba has hit more than 5,300 cases, with 480 new cases reported as of Friday morning, along with three new deaths. The five-day test positivity rate spiked to 8.6 per cent on Friday.

Hospitalizations have jumped to 104, with 19 people in intensive care. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Manitoba is now at 65.

This has prompted Roussin to place the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region into the critical or red level of the pandemic response system.

Winnipeg alone saw 309 new cases as of Friday, with 79 people in hospital and 11 in ICU. There have been 43 deaths reported in the city.

Winnipeg’s five-day test positivity rate rose to 9.7 per cent.

Since March, Manitoba has seen a total of 5,374 cases.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.