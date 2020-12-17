WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is taking steps to get people to stay at home this winter.

On Thursday, Sports, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox announced the province has approved more than 50 projects through its Safe at Home Manitoba grant, an initiative to provide Manitobans with cultural, creative, artistic and fitness activities in their own homes this holiday season.

Manitoba added it has approved more than $1.2 million in these grants.

“We recognize that this holiday season is going to look a lot different for most us, and above all, the health and safety of Manitobans remains our first priority,” Cox said.

“The best way for Manitobans to protect themselves right now is by staying at home as much as possible. The Safe at Home Manitoba program will make it easier for families to still enjoy a number of activities this holiday season, but in the safety of their own home.”

Some of the grant recipients the province approved include:

Hindsight’s 2020 Music + Talk + Comedy New Year’s Eve live webcast;

Canadian National Institute for the Blind’s virtual yoga classes for people who are blind or partially sighted;

Winnipeg Singers’ ‘From Our Home to Yours’ virtual concert;

Ikwe Widdjiitiwin Inc.’s virtual classes to support families in shelter when home is no longer safe;

McNally Robinson Community Classroom’s three-month program, which includes a book club and community online classes;

Cormorant Community Council providing sleds though its Slide My Way Through COVID-19 program; and

Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre giving complimentary tickets to ‘All is Bright’.

The province added the annual legislative building open house is moving online this year as well. The open house launches on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. and will feature a concert with a number of artists, including the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, William Prince and The Lytics.

More information on other online programs can be found online.