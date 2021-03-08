WINNIPEG -- The first immunizations at the vaccination supersite in Selkirk, Man., are set to take place on Monday afternoon.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the initial vaccinations, which are scheduled to take place around 12:30 p.m.

On Friday, the Manitoba government announced it is updating its vaccine timelines projections, saying that Manitobans would get their vaccine sooner under the new plan to delay the second dose.

Under the low-range supply scenario, the province estimates all eligible Manitobans will be vaccinated by the end of June. Under the high-supply scenario, it estimates eligible Manitobans will be vaccinated by mid-May. These projections only reflect the first dose.

The province’s current vaccine eligibility includes people 85 years of age and older, and First Nations people 65 years of age and older.

Manitoba is expected to receive 18,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, and Pfizer volumes are expected to double in the first week of April.

