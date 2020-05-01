WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba announced on Friday, that starting on May 4 Manitobans will be able to make reservations for campgrounds.

The province said staggered dates will be offered to make it easier for people to book their favourite site.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said it's because of Manitobans, that campgrounds will be open.

"It is through their dedication and actions that we are able to allow Manitobans to continue to visit our provincial parks, and we are pleased to open up our campgrounds for the season, with additional safety measures in place. I believe this is welcome news for many Manitobans and their families," said Guillemard.

The province is expecting a high demand for reservations. On Monday, the province will be opening online and call centres at 7 a.m. Manitobans can call 204-948-3333 or 1-888-482-2267.

There will also be two phases for how people can book campsites. On May 4, reservations will open for Winnipeg Beach, Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake campgrounds.

Phase two of bookings will be on May 6, at 7 a.m. and reservations can be made for all remaining provincial campgrounds.

Campers are reminded that public health orders will remain in place and that gatherings must be limited to 10 people or less and social distancing measures should still be in place.

They are also being reminded about the travel ban north of the 53rd parallel and people in southern Manitoba are not allowed to travel to a northern campground.

The province said there will be enhanced cleaning procedures at all public washrooms and shower facilities at campgrounds.