WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Manitoba did not provide a COVID-19 bulletin on Thursday and the online data was not updated.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,395. Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 6.2 per cent and in Winnipeg it is 5.6 per cent.

The province also announced two new deaths in people with COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,141. Both of these deaths were linked to variants of concern.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 56,167 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.