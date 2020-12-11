WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as Manitoba nears a total of 20,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Manitoba reported 293 new cases of COVID-19, which means there has been 19,947 cases across the province since March.

Currently, there are 5,380 active cases and 14,116 recoveries.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 13.3 per cent in Manitoba, and 13.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province also announced 13 new deaths related to the disease, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 451.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.