WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,715.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 6.4 per cent, while in Winnipeg it is 6.7 per cent,

Health officials also announced two deaths in people with COVID-19, both linked to variants of concern. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 1,134.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 55,692 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Of all the cases, 14,831 have been variants of concern, 1015 of which are active. There have been 142 deaths linked to variants of concern.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.