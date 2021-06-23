WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Wednesday regarding the province’s ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ reopening plan.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after the province announced that Manitoba reached its first reopening target a week early. This means that at least 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and over have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, and at least 25 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their second dose.

The province previously said if Manitoba reaches these targets by Canada Day it would result in the loosening of some public health restrictions, including businesses reopening at 25 per cent capacity.

Under Manitoba’s current public health orders a number of businesses are closed to in-person services, including personal service businesses, gyms and restaurants.

In terms of gatherings, the health orders allow Manitobans to gather outside in limited groups on public and private property.

This includes allowing people to have up to five visitors, in addition to those in the household, on private property. However, the visitors should not be from more than two households. Group gatherings in public outdoor spaces are limited to five people.

Indoor gatherings are still limited to household contacts only.

The restrictions do allow for retail businesses to remain open, but they are limited to 10 per cent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is lower. There is also a rule in place that only allows one person per household into a business at a time.

These orders came into effect on June 12.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie, Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.