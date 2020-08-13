WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon regarding the practices and protocols for schools when they resume in September.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last month, Goertzen detailed what Manitoba schools will look like come September. He said the back-to-school plan will see in-class learning resume full-time for students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 beginning on Sept. 8.

Goertzen said while the province’s goal is to send high school students back to class full-time, some remote learning may be required.

Manitoba’s back-to-school plan also includes physical distancing in classrooms and self-screening.

As of now, masks have not been made mandatory in schools.

Since March, there has been 578 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. At Thursday’s news conference, Roussin will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.