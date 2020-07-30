WINNIPEG -- From physically distanced classrooms to staggered recesses, Manitoba students will be heading back to school come September – though not all students will be heading back to the classroom.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, released the back-to-school plan Thursday afternoon. The plan will see in-class learning resume full time, five days a week, starting on Sept. 8 for students in kindergarten through to Grade 8, as well as special needs students in all grades.

The province said some remote learning may be required for high school students (Grades 9 to 12), based on the school's ability to implement the necessary public health measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The province said these measures include physical distancing and the use of cohorts or designated groups of students. The province said each school division has to ensure students learning remotely have access to technology.

Teachers and staff will be heading back to school on Sept. 2, 3, and 4 for orientation to public health requirements.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING IN THE CLASSROOM

For students who will be learning in-person, the province said classrooms will need to be configured to support physical distancing. It said schools should use alternate spaces, such as multi-purpose rooms, as needed.

Where physical distancing is not possible, the province said students must be in cohorts.

"Cohorts will distance themselves from other groups to limit exposure," the back-to-school plan reads. "In these instances, there must be at least one metre between students as they sit at their desks in classrooms."

The province said lunch breaks and recesses will be staggered, and protocols must be put in place to avoid congestion while teachers and students move through the school hallways and common areas. The province said this will include teachers moving from classroom to classroom instead of students.

SELF-SCREENING REQUIRED FOR STUDENTS AND STAFF

The province said masks will not be mandatory in schools at this point, but students and staff will be required to self-screen and stay home if they are showing any symptoms.

Parents and caregivers are responsible for screening their children before they get on a bus or enter the school.

The province said there will be protocols for screening people entering schools and there will be limitations for visitors.

"Students will be reminded of the importance of physical distancing and hand washing," the province said.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLANS TO BE FINALIZED BY DIVISIONS

The province said back-to-school plans for individual school divisions will be finalized by mid-August and posted on the divisions' website.

These plans will include how each school day will be structured, how public health orders will be followed, how the mental health and well-being of the school community will be addressed, and how information will be shared with staff and families.

The province initially announced it would close down schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March. Schools ultimately shifted to an online learning format for the rest of the school year.

"We understand that (the) at-home learning that occurred for much of the past school year was difficult for many parents, for many students, and many teachers," said Goertzen.

Then in June, the province revealed students would be returning to school after Labour Day.

The full plan can be read below.

This is a developing story, more details to come.