WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s central services minister is set to speak on Friday about a COVID-19 procurement fund.

Minister Reg Helwer will be speaking at noon at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

Earlier in April, Premier Brian Pallister announced a $100-million investment to speed up the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, hotel capacity and other critical needs.

On Wednesday, the province passed legislation allocating up to $1 billion in additional pandemic-related spending, with half going to healthcare costs.

To date, there have been 250 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Danton Unger.