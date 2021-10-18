Manitoba to provide COVID-19 update Monday

Winnipeg -

Health officials with the Manitoba government will be giving an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, will conduct a teleconference Monday morning at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The province provided the most recent update of COVID-19 numbers on Friday, October 15. Friday’s report showed 92 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

As of last Friday, provincial cases totalled 61,987 with 963 cases active and 59,794 recoveries. The four deaths reported Friday brought the provincial total of COVID-19 deaths to 1230.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate was 3.2 per cent.

In terms of vaccination rates, 86.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.4 per cent had received both doses as of Friday.

This is a developing story. More details to come

-with files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Kayla Rosen