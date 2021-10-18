Manitoba to provide COVID-19 update Monday
Health officials with the Manitoba government will be giving an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, will conduct a teleconference Monday morning at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
The province provided the most recent update of COVID-19 numbers on Friday, October 15. Friday’s report showed 92 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
As of last Friday, provincial cases totalled 61,987 with 963 cases active and 59,794 recoveries. The four deaths reported Friday brought the provincial total of COVID-19 deaths to 1230.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate was 3.2 per cent.
In terms of vaccination rates, 86.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.4 per cent had received both doses as of Friday.
This is a developing story. More details to come
-with files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Kayla Rosen
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM | Manitoba to provide COVID-19 update Monday
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Colin Powell, first Black U.S. secretary of state, dies after complications from COVID-19
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
Search and rescue teams spot missing firefighter submerged in the St. Lawrence River
Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews have spotted the missing firefighter in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology
China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatoon city hall will delve into future of curbside garbage, organics collection
Saskatoon city councillors and the mayor are expected to debate options on the future of the city’s curbside garbage collection and the implementation of a curbside organics rollout, scheduled for January 2023.
-
Sask. residents compete in city-wide scavenger hunt for cystic fibrosis research
Over 100 people took part in a scavenger hunt across Saskatoon, helping raise money for cystic fibrosis (CF) clinical research.
Regina
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatchewan asks other provinces if they can spare ICU staff amid COVID-19 crisis
Saskatchewan is asking other provinces if they have health-care workers they could send if needed in the coming days to help its struggling intensive care units.
-
Underwater pumpkin carving takes over Sask. lake
The Saskatchewan Underwater Council (SUC) and the Moose Jaw Barracudas Scuba Club invited divers from the province to try their hand at carving a pumpkin underwater.
Calgary
-
Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls open in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
NEW
NEW | Nenshi encourages people to vote 'no' on referendum questions 'on principle'
Outgoing mayor Naheed Nenshi takes one more shot at the premier before election day, telling Calgarians to vote 'no' to Jason Kenney’s 'ridiculous' referendums.
-
Pickup truck pulled from retention pond along Stoney Trail, no sign of driver
A truck landed in a storm pond near the Deerfoot Trail–Stoney Trail interchange in northeast Calgary Sunday night but the driver has yet to be located.
Edmonton
-
It’s election day in Edmonton: What you need to know
Edmontonians will elect a new mayor and council today.
-
Alberta set to vote on rejecting equalization, premier says it's about leverage
Albertans will cast ballots Monday in a referendum that is technically about rejecting equalization but has morphed into more of a Prairie festivus airing of grievances.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Oct. 18: Cool start to the week, warm finish
We'll get a pair of cool days to start the week before warmer air returns.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 373 new COVID-19 cases as province launches vaccine QR code
Ontario has logged 373 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the province’s new enhanced vaccine certificate becomes available to all residents.
-
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
Montreal
-
Search and rescue teams spot missing firefighter submerged in the St. Lawrence River
Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews have spotted the missing firefighter in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.
-
Montreal sees another sharp rise in gasoline prices on Monday to $1.56 per litre
Another sharp increase in gasoline prices occurred Monday in the Montreal metropolitan area when motorists were paying as much as $1.56 per litre for regular.
-
Senneterre emergency room to close 16 hours a day starting Monday
Starting Monday, the Senneterre hospital emergency room, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, has closed its doors 16 hours a day, which is causing concern among the population and indignation of Mayor Jean-Maurice Matte.
Ottawa
-
Family of missing Ottawa man offering $10,000 reward for tips on whereabouts
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 18, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Oct. 18.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Commuters begin a fifth week without O-Train service as city reviews return-to-service plan
City staff spent the weekend reviewing Rideau Transit Group's return-to-service delivery to resume service following the LRT derailment on Sept. 19.
Northern Ontario
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
-
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
-
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Atlantic
-
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
-
Dartmouth, N.S. school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak
A school in Dartmouth, N.S. will be closed this week due to COVID-19.
-
Three more COVID-19 related deaths, 58 new cases, in New Brunswick Sunday
New Brunswick is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number in the province to 90.
Kitchener
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
-
Guelph teen charged for allegedly sharing intimate images of girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
A 15-year-old Guelph boy has been charged after he allegedly shared intimate images of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend online.
-
Despite new signage, advocates continue to call for removal of Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener
Newly stationed plaques in front of the controversial Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are drawing mixed reaction from area residents.
Vancouver
-
1st COVID-19 case update of the week from B.C.'s health ministry to cover 3 days' worth of data
British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with information on how many people tested positive for the disease over a three-day period.
-
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
-
Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver after passenger tests positive for COVID-19
The government of Hong Kong has banned Air Canada flights from Vancouver after a passenger on a recent flight tested positive for COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
2 Island Christmas celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19
Two public Christmas celebrations on Vancouver Island have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a second straight year.
-
'Speed limits are set for ideal conditions': Wet weather prompts warning for drivers
With much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland under rainfall warnings this weekend, ICBC is warning drivers to be careful.
-
Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver after passenger tests positive for COVID-19
The government of Hong Kong has banned Air Canada flights from Vancouver after a passenger on a recent flight tested positive for COVID-19.