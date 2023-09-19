Manitoba to roll out COVID-19, influenza vaccines in October

New COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba are expected to become available in the coming weeks, the province announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the province said that the general public should be able to receive new COVID-19 vaccines by early to mid-October. The first immunizations will be given to higher-risk people including those living in personal care homes, people in hospitals, First Nations communities and health-care workers.

“Updated vaccines will be available this fall and have been formulated to provide better protection against XBB.1.5, which is an offshoot of the omicron variant,” the province wrote in a news release. “To date, Health Canada has approved an updated Moderna vaccine for those six months of age and older and is reviewing updated Pfizer and Novavax vaccines.”

The release also recommends all people previously immunized against COVID-19 aged six months and older receive an updated vaccine this fall. It should be given six months after a person’s last dose or infection, whichever is later.

“Public health also continues to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who has not been previously immunized,” the statement reads.

The influenza vaccine will also be available this fall, the province said, and people are encouraged to get immunized against influenza as well.

“Manitobans are reminded the respiratory virus season is expected to put demands on the health-care system because COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses can result in serious and life-threatening illness for some people,” the province said. “Contingency planning is ongoing in case there is a significantly increased health threat from a new variant or pathogen.”