Winnipeg

    • Manitoba to roll out COVID-19, influenza vaccines in October

    New COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba are expected to become available in the coming weeks, the province announced Tuesday.

    In a news release, the province said that the general public should be able to receive new COVID-19 vaccines by early to mid-October. The first immunizations will be given to higher-risk people including those living in personal care homes, people in hospitals, First Nations communities and health-care workers.

    “Updated vaccines will be available this fall and have been formulated to provide better protection against XBB.1.5, which is an offshoot of the omicron variant,” the province wrote in a news release. “To date, Health Canada has approved an updated Moderna vaccine for those six months of age and older and is reviewing updated Pfizer and Novavax vaccines.”

    The release also recommends all people previously immunized against COVID-19 aged six months and older receive an updated vaccine this fall. It should be given six months after a person’s last dose or infection, whichever is later.

    “Public health also continues to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who has not been previously immunized,” the statement reads.

    The influenza vaccine will also be available this fall, the province said, and people are encouraged to get immunized against influenza as well.

    “Manitobans are reminded the respiratory virus season is expected to put demands on the health-care system because COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses can result in serious and life-threatening illness for some people,” the province said. “Contingency planning is ongoing in case there is a significantly increased health threat from a new variant or pathogen.”

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    • Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet

      A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.

    • Anti-LGBTQ rallies will be met with counter protests in Victoria, across Canada

      Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, called the anti-LGBTQ marches "hate-fuelled" and said while peaceful demonstration protects democracy and generates debate, the human rights of the trans and LGBTQ community "is not up for debate."

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News