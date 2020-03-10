WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba will be spending $35 million to partner with the federal government to make sure the province has the tools it needs to fight the spread of COVID-19, should it come to Manitoba.

On Tuesday, Manitoba's Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Brent Roussin and Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen announced the province would be the first in Canada to sign on to the federal initiative.

The province will be spending an estimated $35.2 million to partner with the Public Health Agency of Canada. This will allow Manitoba to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) that may be needed in the future.

Friesen said this PPE includes surgical and N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometer covers.

"Manitoba is moving quickly on this because we owe it to our citizens," Friesen said. "We are making this move in an abundance of caution."

Friesen said currently, the province has enough PPE inventory to last for months to come. He did not say when the new inventory from the federal government will arrive, only saying the order will be finalized and delivered quickly.

"This flexing up of our supply is a significant step that our province is preparing, that our province is taking precautions," Friesen said.

RISK OF COVID-19 REMAINS LOW, BUT WILL LIKELY INCREASE

There have been no lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba so far, according to Roussin, who added the risk of getting the coronavirus remains low for Manitobans.

As we see the transmission of this virus to other parts of the world – that risk is likely to increase over time," said Roussin. "We need to be prepared for identification of this virus in Manitoba."

Roussin said people need to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their face and shaking hands, and stay home when they are sick.

"Everyone has a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and it will require Manitobans to make some changes to their daily living if we see this virus here," Roussin said.

Currently, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and there has been a death of a man in his 80s in Vancouver.

-with files from the Canadian Press and CTV's Michelle Gerwing