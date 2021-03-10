WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will release the 2021 budget next month.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced on Wednesday the budget will be tabled on April 7 and will be focused on economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Budget 2021 will reinforce our government’s priority to continue to protect Manitobans from COVID-19, as we chart Manitoba’s path forward with a roadmap to recover to grow our economy post-pandemic,” Fielding said in a statement. “As we finalize our fiscal plan for the year ahead, we thank all Manitobans who participated in our public engagement process to identify their priorities and help shape this budget.”

The 2020 budget was tabled on March 19 last year, one week after the first COVID-19 case was identified in Manitoba, and days after being blocked by the NDP Official Opposition.

According to the most recent fiscal update released in December, the Manitoba government was projecting a deficit of just over $2 billion, amid a revenue drop due to an economic shutdown due to the pandemic.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.