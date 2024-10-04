Manitoba Tories calling for review of case of Jordyn Reimer
The Opposition Tories introduced a motion to get the justice system to take another look at the case of Jordyn Reimer.
Jordyn, 24, was acting as her friends’ designated driver in May 2022. At the corner of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West, her car was hit by a truck being driven by Tyler Goodman.
Jordyn was killed in the crash, and Goodman was sentenced to seven years in jail after pleading guilty to impaired driving causing death.
Jordyn’s parents, Karen and Doug Reimer, have been asking the government for third-party independent review of the decision not to prosecute the person who gave Goodman the keys.
Previously, the NDP said that review would not happen.
“I don’t know what it would hurt to send it for yet another opinion,” said Conservative Leader Wayne Ewasko.
On Thursday, Ewasko introduced the ‘Justice for Jordyn’ motion, urging the Manitoba government to find a Crown attorney in another province to look at the evidence.
However, the PCs said the NDP is blocking this review.
“The ‘Justice for Jordyn’ resolution was asking for that human aspect that I think each and every one of us has in us on a day-to-day basis…this is not a political, partisan issue, this is something the family has felt they have hit a bit of a wall,” he said. “They are looking for some justice for Jordyn.”
Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said he asked a group of Manitoba Crown attorneys to review the case again. He added that after reviewing the facts, he’s confident the right decision was made.
