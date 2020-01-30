WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government says its plan to tackle what it calls a top-heavy public sector includes a 15 per cent cut in management levels.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says more taxpayer dollars should be going to front-line services.

Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Public Insurance and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries were told in 2016 to cut upper management by 15 per cent as part of the government's drive to reduce the deficit.

The government is also directing Crown corporations, post-secondary institutions and school divisions to control executive compensation.

It includes a 1.75 per cent cap over four years.

The Tories were re-elected with a second consecutive majority last September after promising to continue to cut the deficit and taxes.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2020