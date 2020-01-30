WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is directing the province’s school divisions to hold the line on salaries for executive employees such as superintendents, secretary-treasurers and secretaries, and cut the overall number of management staff by at least 15 per cent.

In a letter sent Thursday to school board chairs, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen outlined no compensation increases are to be given for the next two years with increases of 0.75 per cent and one per cent to follow in years three and four.

The directive, which the government said is in line with other departments, comes as Manitoba Education announced a 0.5 per cent increase in overall funding for school divisions for the 2020/2021 school year.

The spending decision amounts to a $6.6 million overall increase, but some school divisions will see a decrease in funding due in part to declining enrollment, the phase-out of the Tax Incentive Grant and other factors.

School divisions will receive no less than 98 per cent of their previous year’s operating funding.

Manitoba’s K-12 school system is funded provincially and through local property taxes.

In addition to the directives announced this year, the province is once again requesting school divisions limit local property tax increases to two per cent. It’s the third year the measure has been put in place and the province said all divisions have complied.

The government has also released a document showing out-of-province travel expenses for school division officials which amounts to a total of around $1 million. The minister noted in a news release the disclosure of travel expenses is similar to what’s in place for members of the legislative assembly and cabinet ministers.

Manitoba’s Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 Education is conducting a review of the system which includes looking at the quality of education, governance and funding. A final report is expected to be finished next month and made public in March.

Legislation requires the province to announce funding for schools before February.

Education Minister Goertzen is expected to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon about school funding.