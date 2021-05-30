WINNIPEG -- More Manitobans in need of critical care have been transferred out of the province as Manitoba sees a record number of ICU admission in a 24-hour period.

According to Shared Health, over a 24-hour period, 17 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Manitoba ICUs.

Shared Health said the number represents nearly a quarter of Manitoba’s pre-COVID ICU capacity and does not include patients in need of ICU care for non-COVID health conditions.

"Manitoba’s ICUs continue to see admissions well above anything experienced in Wave Two of the pandemic and far exceeding pre-pandemic norms," said a Shared Health spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

Shared Health claims the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Manitoba ICUs is on pace to be more than five times greater in May than the previous month.

As of midday Saturday, the health-care provider said 225 COVID patients had been admitted to ICUs in Manitoba so far in May. By comparison, 50 had been admitted for the entire month of April.

Shared Health said 123 patients are currently in the ICU, including 74 patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19. Fourteen of these 74 patients are under the age of 40.

According to Shared Health, the normal, pre-COVID baseline capacity for ICU was 72 patients.

"The impact of COVID-19 on patients who become ill with the virus are evident. However, there are also thousands of non-COVID patients negatively impacted by the unprecedented demands of the pandemic on our health-care system," said the Shared Health spokesperson.

SENDING MORE PATIENTS OUT OF PROVINCE

Four more COVID-19 patients in critical care were transported to Ontario on Saturday to help manage the ongoing surge in patient demand.

Shared Heath said the patients were sent to hospitals in Ottawa, Owen Sound, Markham and Sault Ste. Marie.

There are now 32 Manitobans being treated for the virus outside the province. One patient is getting care in Saskatchewan; the other 31 are all in Ontario.

In total, 35 patients have been transported out of Manitoba since May 18, with three being discharged back to the province.

Shared Health tells CTV News additional COVID-19 patients in ICU are tentatively scheduled for transfer on Sunday.