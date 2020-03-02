WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba volleyball legend is preparing for his final game.

Garth Pischke, head coach of the University of Manitoba Bisons men's volleyball squad for 38 years, is retiring.

"It's almost 2,000 matches and countless hours in the gymnasium. I think it's time to put other things ahead now," Pischke said.

Over his nearly four decades at the helm, he coached the spike Bisons to nine national titles, including winning in back-to-back years on three separate occasions (1984-85, 1995-96 and 2000-2001).

Pischke said there are so many fond memories that he couldn't pinpoint a single career highlight.

"We've won nine national championships, been to nationals 28 times, there's just so many things that were fantastic, so I can't just choose one," he said.

Pischke said he is looking forward to having more free time and is looking to spend more time with his family.

Pischke said whoever replaces him is lucky because the team is stacked with young talent and backed a very supportive community.

A STORIED CAREER

Before Pischke graduated to coaching, he had a distinguished career as a player, representing Canada at two Olympic Games plus stints at both the University of Winnipeg and the U of M, winning three CIS titles.

He is a member of the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame and the Canadian Volleyball Hall of Fame. He was also named Manitoba's amateur athlete of the 20th Century.

Coming into this season, Pischke's coaching record was 1,345-400, a winning percentage of 77 per cent. He is the winningest coach in men's volleyball in North America.

He also coached Canada's men's national volleyball team from 1996 to 2000.

ONE LAST PUSH

Friday, March 13, Pischke will lead his team out on to the floor one last time in pursuit of another national title.

The 2020 U Sports Men's Volleyball Championship is taking place at the U of M this year, meaning for the first time in his career, he'll have home-court advantage.

A press conference to commemorate Pischke's career will be held Thursday and will feature many Bison alumni.

"We're excited to celebrate 38-years of Garth being a pillar of the volleyball community, not just in Winnipeg but across the country," said Bernie Plett, chair of the Bisons Alumni committee.

"We're thrilled that many of the alumni, with whom he played or coached, will be returning to Winnipeg to reminisce about days gone by as well as cheer on the current Bisons at the nationals."