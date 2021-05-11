WINNIPEG -- Manitobans are being advised about new possible exposures to COVID-19 in both Winnipeg and Brandon over the last few weeks.

Winnipeg Transit continues to be a concern as three more routes were identified for possible exposures.

The routes include #44, #24, and #20.

Route 44 dealt with the exposure on May 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. travelling from McLeod and Stephanie westbound to Concordia and Grassmere.

The other two routes were affected on May 7 starting with route 24. The exposure happened between 7:40 a.m. and 8 a.m. going eastbound at Ness and Wallasey to eastbound Portage and Edmonton.

The case also took the route again in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. travelling eastbound from Ness and Wallasey to City Hall.

The case also took route 20 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. from eastbound Portage and Edmonton to southbound Tache at Rinella.

Two other exposures happened in Winnipeg as well connected to Duffy's Taxi.

The first taxi involved is #401 and it had exposures on April 30 and May 2 between 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

The second taxi was #285 and it happened from May 5 to May 6 between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Two locations in Brandon are also areas of concern.

An exposure happened at the AR Training Centre located at 609 9th St. Unit 1 in the city. It happened from April 23 to 30 and then May 1 to 7. The province didn't have any times listed for the exposure.

The other incident happened at the Brandon YMCA at 231 8th St., on May 1 between 10 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.

Health officials remind anyone who may have been at these locations during the specified times to monitor for symptoms and if they develop, they are told to self-isolate and seek testing.