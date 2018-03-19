

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba woman is disillusioned and disappointed with the care she says she received at Health Sciences Centre in the days she spent recovering in hospital from surgery to remove her lower leg.

Shay-la MacLean broke her left leg jumping off a horse in June 2016. Over the next year and a half Maclean lived with excruciating pain and in December decided to have the lower part of her leg amputated to live a more comfortable life.

The surgery went well, but Maclean says in the days following the procedure her pain and health concerns as a new amputee were dismissed by medical staff at HSC.

"Typically that means pain control, home management, dressing changes, the basics of post-operative anything. And yet their main concern was wean me off IV so they can discharge me," she said.

MacLean said the hospital wanted to send her home three days after the surgery, and staff didn't show her how to use crutches as a new amputee and denied her pain medication.

“Forgotten, dismissed …They were treating me like as if I was addict. As if I just wanted the high,” she said.

After seven days at HSC, MacLean said she went to emergency in Selkirk and received the care she required to recover.

MacLean said each person heals differently and would like health care providers to be more open and flexible with patients.

Health Sciences Centre Responds

In a statement to CTV News, Health Sciences Centre said the Personal Health Information Act prevents them from discussing the specifics of the case.

“Every patient and their needs are different, the following would generally be in place prior to discharge for an amputation like this one:

follow-up appointment with surgeon (to assess healing and progress)

prescription for medication (e.g. for pain, antibiotic as necessary)

assessments with acute physiotherapy and occupational therapy teams to determine whether any assistive devices / modifications to home environment are required (e.g. can the patient successfully transfer and use crutches; does a ramp need to be installed at home).”

The statement went on to say, “The inpatient care team would also consult the Amputation Rehab team prior to discharge; the patient may not need their services immediately following surgery, but that initial assessment/contact supports any ongoing care required after discharge, e.g. if a prosthetic device is appropriate once the amputation has healed.”