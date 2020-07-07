WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba resident died over the weekend in a three-vehicle crash in the Yukon.

According to RCMP officers, the collision took place on Sunday around 3:40 p.m. at the Lewes River Bridge, also known as the Yukon River Bridge or the Blue Bridge, near Marsh Lake. Police added the crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.

Mounties allege a car drove across the centre line of the road and into oncoming traffic, saying it hit a motorcycle. The crash killed the 43-year-old motorcyclist from Whitehorse.

A 47-year-old passenger of the car, who was from Manitoba, was also pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The car’s driver and another adult passenger were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The crash prompted about eight hours of road closures in the area.

RCMP officers in Whitehorse, along with the Yukon Coroner’s Service, are investigating.