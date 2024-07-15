Manitobans can enjoy free provincial park access this week

WINNIPEG
    If Manitobans have been wanting to make it out to one of the province's parks, this is the week to do it.

    From July 15 to 21, all provincial parks in Manitoba will have free entry. People will not require vehicle permits when going to the parks.

    The province said this initiative is designed to remove cost barriers for people who want to enjoy the outdoors in Manitoba.

    There will also be free guided hikes, campfire talks and other family programming throughout the week.

    Nightly camping fees are still in place and people will still have to pay if they go to a national park.

    More details can be found online.

