Colleen Bready's Forecast: Humid conditions sticking around

Heat, haze and humidity continues on Tuesday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba.

Strengthening south winds are tapping into hot and humid air to our south that will continue to flow into the province this afternoon.

Conditions across most of the south are the same – hot highs approaching 30 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Meanwhile, northwestern regions will see daytime highs in the upper 20s while contending with wildfire smoke.

Most communities across the northern half of the province will experience either widespread or localized smoke.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality alert where smoke is the worst including Lynn Lake and Brochet in the northwest and Island Lake in the northeast.

Coming up tonight, the northwest and central areas will likely see showers or thunderstorms. Storms could become severe.

Churchill is the most likely to see showers or thunderstorms tonight in the northeast, although they can’t be ruled out elsewhere in the region.

Conditions tonight across the south will warm, windy and clearer overall, but there is the risk of severe thunderstorms in the southwest.

Fog could also develop overnight in the southwest with so much humidity in the region.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day across the south before rain showers on Thursday.

On the other side of the precipitation, sunshine and hotter temperatures return on Friday through the weekend.