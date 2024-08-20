West St. Paul man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting man with gun: police

A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after another man was kidnapped and sexually assaulted one week ago.

According to police, officers responded to a reported kidnapping on Aug. 16.

They said a man was at his home on Millpond Path in the city's Inkster Gardens neighbourhood three days earlier when two men, one known to him, confronted him.

It is alleged the two men beat and abducted the man, took him to an undisclosed location, sexually assaulted him with a firearm and took his cellphone and passport from him. The man was released and then called the police.

The major crimes unit started investigating and made an arrest.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including robbery, kidnapping, sexual assault, and extortion. He remains in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.