West St. Paul man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting man with gun: police
A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after another man was kidnapped and sexually assaulted one week ago.
According to police, officers responded to a reported kidnapping on Aug. 16.
They said a man was at his home on Millpond Path in the city's Inkster Gardens neighbourhood three days earlier when two men, one known to him, confronted him.
It is alleged the two men beat and abducted the man, took him to an undisclosed location, sexually assaulted him with a firearm and took his cellphone and passport from him. The man was released and then called the police.
The major crimes unit started investigating and made an arrest.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including robbery, kidnapping, sexual assault, and extortion. He remains in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.
High-profile Canadian-Israeli influencer detained in Russia: reports
Police detained a prominent Canadian-Israeli influencer at a Russian airport on Monday, Russian media are reporting.
DEVELOPING Service restored following partial system outage impacting Canadian airports: CBSA
Canada's border agency says services have been restored following a partial systems outage that affected the country's biggest airports on Tuesday.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's killing is moved to new prison months after stabbing
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility.
DEVELOPING Yacht that sank off Sicily was carrying people celebrating tech magnate's acquittal; 6 missing
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people believed trapped in the hull of a superyacht that sank in deep seas off Sicily, including a British tech magnate who was celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with the people who had defended him at trial.
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
From meat to car and gas shortages, here's how rail work stoppages may impact Canadians
Canadians are bracing for the outcome of a railway stoppage, from a hit to their pocketbooks to a shortage of products.
Woman 'significantly injured' in dog attack, Regina police searching for 2 people
Regina police are looking for two suspects after two dogs attacked a woman on Monday morning causing 'significant injuries.'
Regina Transit adding over 25,000 hours of service to busiest routes
Regina Transit will be adding more than 25,000 hours of bus service to some of its busiest routes.
Rural Saskatchewan fire department offers $20K reward as it battles hay bale arson attacks
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
Saskatoon police chief defends use of force in cruise weekend arrest caught on video
Saskatoon's police chief said he's watched videos of a Saturday night arrest and is defending his officers.
Rural Saskatchewan fire department offers $20K reward as it battles hay bale arson attacks
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
More people are seeing bears in the Prince Albert National Park. Here’s why that’s concerning.
Many of Saskatchewan’s summer destinations are known for providing an opportunity to see wildlife, and one of the most elusive of the animals in the province has been making more of an appearance this year. Experts say that’s cause for concern.
RCMP looking for male assailant after women sexually assaulted west of Edmonton
Hinton and Edson RCMP are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly approached several women from behind, forcibly pulled their pants down and took photos.
Charges laid in shooting at Edmonton spray park
One person has been charged after a shooting in the parking lot of an Edmonton spray park earlier this year.
Gas leak prompts evacuations in southwest Edmonton
Several buildings in southwest Edmonton were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gas leak, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
Suspicious death in Carrington deemed a homicide; victim identified
The suspicious death of a person in the northwest community of Carrington last week has been deemed a homicide by police.
Calgary water main update: 13 of 21 pipe repairs will be on 33 Avenue N.W.
City officials say more than half of the segments of Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main that require fixing are along 33 Avenue N.W.
Cost of a new home in Calgary up more than 5% since last summer: StatCan
The price of a new home in Calgary has risen more than five per cent since last summer – marking the largest increase among Canadian cities.
Ontario closing 10 supervised drug consumption sites near schools, child cares centres
The Ontario government has announced that it will be closing sites that provide supervised drug consumption services (SCS) near schools and child care centres, and will be prohibiting any new ones from being built near them.
4 suspects allegedly posed as food delivery service in armed home invasion in Milton
Police are searching for four suspects who posed as a food delivery people before allegedly robbing a home at gunpoint in Milton.
Trillium Line will not be open for first day of classes at Carleton University
The Trillium Line will not be open for the first day of classes at Carleton University, as testing and trial running continues on the new north-south light rail transit line. The 21-day testing period for the system has not started.
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
Plante 'chose to deflect' by criticizing opposition for asking question in English: Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is accusing Mayor Valerie Plante of trying to avoid scrutiny of her handling of the devastating floods earlier this month by attacking a council member for asking a question in English.
Three dead after helicopter crash in La Verendrye wildlife reserve
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say three people are dead after a helicopter crashed into a lake in La Vérendrye wildlife reserve near Val-d'Or.
About 70,000 Quebec insurance claims since Aug. 9 rains
Approximately 70,000 home insurance claims have been received by Quebec insurers since the torrential rains on Aug. 9, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) reported Tuesday, saying unusual delays should be expected in processing claims.
'Horrifying and terrifying': Victims of knife attack at Halifax-area school deliver impact statements
Victims of a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March 2023 took the witness stand Tuesday and delivered their emotional victim impact statements.
Migrant workers file lawsuit against N.B. seafood company, alleging exploitation, mistreatment
Two migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a seafood processing company in northern New Brunswick.
2 fall to their deaths from Lower Lonsdale balcony, IHIT called in: RCMP
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing
Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.
Vancouver Aquarium welcomes 'otterly adorable' pups following rescues
Two rescued otter pups have arrived at their new forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium.
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Pentagon funds cobalt refinery plant expansion in northern Ontario
A battery materials refinery plant south of Temiskaming Shores has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the United States military for a large expansion.
Two animals die after suspected poisoning at sanctuary
A recent incident at the 'Speaking of Animals' sanctuary in Severn Township has left two skunks dead and several other animals ill.
E-bike sparks destructive fire at Orillia residence
Fire crews were called to battle flames that broke out at a property in Orillia and caused significant damage in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Simcoe County municipalities call for province to address doctor shortage
Municipalities in Simcoe County are calling on the province to help tackle the complex challenge of physician shortages.
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
Wanted man charged with weapon, drug-related offences in Brantford
A wanted man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after being arrested last week in Brantford.
London woman stabbed by a stranger while walking a dog
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.
'Difficult but necessary steps' LHSC continues to trim senior staff
LHSC has announced five more senior staff have left the organization. It’s part of the hospital’s bid to knock down its $150-million budget deficit projected for 2025