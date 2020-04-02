WINNIPEG -- Manitoba restaurants can now deliver alcohol to their customers through takeout orders.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association (MRFA) said it received confirmation from the province that temporary measures have been put into place to allow for delivery and pickup from licensed establishments.

The eligible beverages are sealed items such as wine, beers and coolers. The MRFA said the drinks can be added to delivery orders through platforms such as Skip the Dishes, noting they will be available at menu pricing and handled by staff with Smart Choices certification.

“With many restaurants facing very uncertain times ahead, adding this line of revenue will assist with them remaining viable for the time being” said Shaun Jeffrey, executive director of the MRFA, in a news release.

On Monday, the province announced the closure of non-critical businesses between April 1 and 14. This means restaurants and other commercial facilities can’t serve food on their premises, but can still do takeout and delivery.