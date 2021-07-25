WINNIPEG -- While there are no fans in the stands for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year, Triathlon Manitoba is making sure there will still be plenty of supporters to cheer local athlete Tyler Mislawchuk – albeit nearly 9,000 kilometres away.

The 26-year-old athlete from Oak Bluff, Man., is competing in this year's triathlon, which is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Triathlon Manitoba is hosting an Olympic viewing event at Birds Hill Provincial Park on Sunday evening. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on a giant LED screen.

"Triathlon is a sport where many amateurs train all year to race one event. With no events possible last season, it’s been a tough year for all of us - but Tyler’s dedication and sacrifice have been monumental," Triathlon Manitoba's Executive Director Jared Spier said in a news release.

"It means a lot to our community to be able to gather again, but it means even more to see our most dedicated and successful triathlete earn a reward for all the hard work he’s put in.”

Mislawchuk first competed in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, also representing Canada at the 2015 Pan American Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The viewing party will be limited to 150 people and those planning to attend must pre-register and purchase tickets for $5 which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Triathlon Manitoba said the event will be following Manitoba's public health orders.

More information about the event can be found online.