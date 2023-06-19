Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
On Monday, federal byelections are taking place in Portage-Lisgar and Winnipeg South Centre.
The Portage-Lisgar seat was previously held by former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen, who stepped down as a member of parliament earlier this year.
Five candidates are vying for the seat, including Conservative candidate Branden Leslie, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Liberal candidate Kerry Smith, the NDP’s Lisa Tessier-Burch and the Green Party’s Nicolas Geddert.
The Winnipeg South Centre byelection has 48 candidates. The seat was formerly held by the late Jim Carr, a long-time Liberal MP.
Polls in both ridings open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and close at 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Donnie Creek Wildfire now the largest in B.C.'s history: Wildfire Service
The BC Wildfire Service says the Donnie Creek wildfire has grown into the largest blaze ever recorded in British Columbia.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Voters prepare to cast their ballot in four federal byelections, city councillors discuss a public memorial following the Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba, and several are dead after a weekend of mass shootings in the U.S.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Regina
-
Bull riding, petting zoos and chariot races just some attractions for Sask. rodeo
A sure sign of summer, that's how the start of Saskatchewan's rodeo season in Pilot Butte could be described.
-
Province nets $3 million less after reselling 10 liquor licenses
The province has brought in fewer funds after being forced to sell 10 liquor permits for a second time.
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon explores partners for future greenhouse facility
With Saskatoon’s city-run greenhouse effectively shuttered, administration is exploring the idea of finding outside partners to share the use, and cost, of a potential new facility.
-
For the Dads: Annual ride is a powerful show of support
In a powerful show of support, hundreds of bikers hit the streets for the Ride for Dad event on Saturday.
-
Sask. RCMP lay murder charge in death on Muskoday First Nation
A 24-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder following a death on Muskoday First Nation early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
Edmonton
-
'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire
Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.
-
'Nervous anticipation': Flashbacks of 2013 flood in southern Alberta come every June
Every June, many Calgarians who live near the Bow and Elbow rivers start to worry.
-
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Toronto
-
Boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday night.
-
'Significant changes' to Toronto's transit system explained in new TTC video
The video explains a number of changes to the TTC that will remain in place until the fall.
-
Section of Hamilton highway closed after man critically injured in crash
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton early this morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
-
'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire
Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.
-
'Nervous anticipation': Flashbacks of 2013 flood in southern Alberta come every June
Every June, many Calgarians who live near the Bow and Elbow rivers start to worry.
Montreal
-
2 men arrested in March shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto in Laval
Officers out of the Quebec provincial police (SQ) organized crime squad (ENRCO) arrested two men in connection with the March drive-by shooting of Leonardo Rizzutto, the youngest son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzutto.
-
Quebec to expand territory under forest access ban as dry weather continues and fires rage
At noon on Monday, the Quebec government will expand the territory affected by the ban on access to forests on Crown land and forest roads that was last updated on Wednesday, June 14.
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about rodents roaming around properties.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
-
Four dead after motor-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103: police
Four people have died after a motor-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County, N.S., on Saturday.
-
'It brings us together': Father's Day memorial run honours Moncton’s fallen Mounties
Hundreds of participants attended the annual Three Fathers Memorial Run in Moncton’s Riverfront Park to honour late RCMP constables Douglas Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross.
Kitchener
-
Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections. One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries
A Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a serious off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
Guelph, Ont. choir performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. made their debut Sunday at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, performing alongside David Bowie's former band and Canadian musician Emm Gryner.
Vancouver
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
B.C. clinic offers cancer screenings for unattached patients
A Victoria-based clinic is trying to tackle an issue faced by many British Columbians – creating easier access to cancer screenings for unattached patients, or those without a family doctor.
-
'June-uary has arrived': Snow falls on Interior highway passes
After a month of hot, dry weather, travellers on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior were in for a surprise Sunday morning, as snow fell in high elevations.
Vancouver Island
-
Cameron Bluffs wildfire under control, Helijet offers detour bypass
The Cameron Bluffs Wildfire, which has been wreaking havoc on the Island for the past two weeks, is now under control, according to BC Wildfire Service.
-
Tlowitsis First Nations Village construction site vandalised with racist graffiti: RCMP
The construction site of the new Tlowitsis First Nations Village has been vandalised, including with racist graffiti, sparking a police investigation, Campbell River RCMP said.
-
Beachgoers warned not to enter water at Central Saanich beach
The Capital Regional District has issued a water quality advisory for Island View Beach in Central Saanich.