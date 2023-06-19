Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday

Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.

On Monday, federal byelections are taking place in Portage-Lisgar and Winnipeg South Centre.

The Portage-Lisgar seat was previously held by former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen, who stepped down as a member of parliament earlier this year.

Five candidates are vying for the seat, including Conservative candidate Branden Leslie, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Liberal candidate Kerry Smith, the NDP’s Lisa Tessier-Burch and the Green Party’s Nicolas Geddert.

The Winnipeg South Centre byelection has 48 candidates. The seat was formerly held by the late Jim Carr, a long-time Liberal MP.

Polls in both ridings open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and close at 8:30 p.m.