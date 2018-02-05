

The Canadian Press





On Friday, Feb., 2 Pukatawagan RCMP began an investigation into the homicide of a 32-year-old man from the community.

RCMP said they responded to an unresponsive man shortly before 5:30 a.m., before he was transported to the nursing station and pronounced dead.

At the time investigators brought another 32-year-old resident into custody but no charges had been laid.

Monday morning RCMP confirmed Donovan Castel, 32, has been charged with Manslaughter in relation to the homicide.

Castel remains in custody.