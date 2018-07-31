

CTV Winnipeg





Manulife and Shoppers Drug Mart are partnering up to launch Canada’s first medical marijuana program this coming fall.

The program will be an option for participating group benefit plans and individual health insurance plans, according to a news release from Manulife.

Through this collaboration, Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacists at an Ontario-based patient care centre will be trained to help guide Manulife customers who have been approved for coverage for medical marijuana. The role of the pharmacist will be to advise on various medical marijuana strains and the ways to take it.

"Medical marijuana can be complex. Most medically-authorized patients need help finding the right solution for their condition,” said Donna Carbell, senior vice president of group benefits for Manulife.

“Manulife’s medical marijuana program will ensure people have appropriate advice, make informed decisions and receive the support they need to choose the appropriate strain for their condition.”

The news release notes that the pharmacists will provide ongoing support to the patients through check-ins, counseling and education.

More details are set to become available when the program goes live.