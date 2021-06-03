WINNIPEG -- Many students in Manitoba will have to close out the school year by learning at home.

The province announced all Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Winnipeg, Brandon, Garden Valley, and Red River Valley school divisions will remain in remote learning until the end of the school year.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said students in these areas will be allowed to meet with teachers in small groups starting June 14, unless public health says otherwise.

These groups will be able to receive in-person support, clinical support, assessments, and transition planning.

Other schools in the province that have switched to remote learning individually can reopen after being assessed by Public Health.

This is a developing story. More details to come.