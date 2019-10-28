WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg is on track to beat a record number of homicides in one year, Winnipeg police said.

After a violent weekend that left three people dead and five more injured in two separate incidents, police say Winnipeg has experienced 36 homicides in 2019.

The record number for a single year is 41, set in 2011.

CTV News Winnipeg has tracked the approximate location of each homicide in the city, with facts on each case and links to additional coverage.