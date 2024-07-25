WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, filming in Manitoba

    Mark Hamill salutes as he arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Mark Hamill salutes as he arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Share

    Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie being filmed at Birds Hill Park.

    According to IMDB, Mark Hamill and Judy Greer will be among the cast of “The Long Walk.”

    It’s filming at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials

    Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been 'successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News