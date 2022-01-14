Maryland Street reopens after house fire Friday morning

Maryland Street has reopened after a fire broke out at a home Friday morning, though the city says the water used to battle the blaze has made for some slippery conditions.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire in a two-storey, eight-unit building on Maryland Street shortly after 10:20 a.m. on Friday.

"Once on scene, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a suite in the structure," the city said in a news release Friday.

The platoon fire chief on scene told CTV News the fire was in one of the units at the back of the building. The city said the unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the home on Maryland Street near Ellice Avenue.

Crews were able to fight the fire from inside the building, as well as from the aerial ladder. The crews had the fire under control shortly after noon, but remained on scene throughout the afternoon to deal with hot spots.

The city said some of the residents of the building evacuated before the WFPS arrived, though firefighters helped other residents get out of the building. The residents were able to take shelter in a nearby church, the city said.

The city said the fire caused major and extensive damage to the building's attic and suites, though no damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Maryland Street between Ellice Avenue and St. Mathews Avenue had been closed as crews battled the blaze, but as of Friday evening, the area has been reopened. The City said the east curb lane remains closed.

"As water used to fight the fire froze and created slippery conditions, the city is applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks to improve traction," the city said in the release.

The city asks drivers and pedestrians to use caution in the area.