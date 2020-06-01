WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) said it is notifying clients after a breach of personal data on May 26.

The MASC said an attachment that had names and contact information of AgriInsurance clients was attached to an email by mistake which was sent out to 134 producers in the province.

The MASC said the information did not include social insurance numbers or financial information.

The corporation said after the error, additional process controls were put in place, and the Manitoba ombudsman was informed of the incident.

The MASC said it will conduct a review to minimize the risk of this kind of incident from happening again.

Producers that were affected by the breach are being contacted by the MASC.

If producers have further questions about the breach, they are asked to contact the MASC by email.