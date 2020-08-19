WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is making masks mandatory for students in Grades 4 to 12 this fall.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement in a news conference Wednesday. The government stopped short of mandating masks in the back-to-school plan it released last week, but reversed the decision.

“Out of an abundance of caution and having listened to the input of literally thousands and thousands of Manitobans, we will be requiring mandatory use of masks in schools for Grades 4 to 12, where physical distancing two metres apart is not possible,” said Pallister.

Pallister said staff will also be required to wear face coverings.

The premier made the decision after Manitoba parents participated in a telephone town hall Tuesday night to voice their concerns about how the province planned to reopen schools.

